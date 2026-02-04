India-US Trade Deal: Empowering Renewable Industry Growth

The India-US trade deal marks a pivotal moment in global trade, promising stability and enhanced supply chain linkages between both nations, according to renewable industry insiders.

Speaking to PTI, Sameer Gupta, Chairman of Jakson Group, highlighted the deal's role in offering greater clarity for investment planning, thanks to a reduction in reciprocal tariffs. This sentiment was echoed by Rohit Chandra, CEO of OMC Power, who emphasized the positive impact the tariff reduction to 18% could have on the solar sector's price competitiveness.

Industry leaders believe this move could significantly bolster Indian exports and reinforce India's status as a leading clean energy partner on the global stage, positioning the country for sustained growth and development.

