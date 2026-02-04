Left Menu

Devyani International Expands Amid Increased Losses

Devyani International Ltd reported an increased net loss of Rs 109.78 crore for Q3 FY26. Revenue rose 11.31% to Rs 1,440.9 crore, with the Biryani by Kilo business achieving breakeven. The company is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands in India and is expanding despite losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:07 IST
Devyani International Ltd (DIL), a leading operator in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, has reported a widened net loss of Rs 109.78 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. This marks an increase from Rs 76.46 crore in the same period the previous year.

Despite the financial shortfall, the company's revenue from operations surged by 11.31%, reaching Rs 1,440.9 crore during the December quarter. The business continues to show potential, as indicated by the breakeven achievement of its recently-acquired Biryani by Kilo segment. Total expenses for the quarter were reported at Rs 1,446.5 crore.

Devyani International operates as the largest franchisee for Yum Brands in India, managing popular chains like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee. The company has shown resilience with domestic and international growth, expanding its footprint to 2,279 stores worldwide, reflecting a sustained business rise despite present financial challenges.

