Highway Collapse Disrupts Major Southern Route

A section of National Highway 44 caved in on Tuesday night, impacting traffic between Bengaluru and Hosur, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The affected area, located near Attibele, was undergoing widening work when it collapsed.

According to the police, the section was immediately barricaded as a safety measure due to the high volume of daily traffic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following the incident.

To alleviate congestion, authorities have opened a service road to ensure smoother traffic flow. Repair work has commenced to restore the critical route, a police spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)