Four from construction firm booked after man falls into road repair pit, sustains severe injuries

Four persons have been booked in connection with a man sustaining serious injuries after falling into a pit dug up for road repair in Mumbais Borivali East area, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in December last year, while aggregator cab driver Parmanand Maurya 46 approached police on Wednesday after recuperating from his injuries, the Kasturba Marg police station official said.

Updated: 30-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:12 IST
Four persons have been booked in connection with a man sustaining serious injuries after falling into a pit dug up for road repair in Mumbai's Borivali East area, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in December last year, while aggregator cab driver Parmanand Maurya (46) approached police on Wednesday after recuperating from his injuries, the Kasturba Marg police station official said. ''A contracting firm had dug up a patch on Carter Road Number 7 but did not place warning signs, barricades or indicators, as per Maurya. While walking towards his house nearby, Maurya fell into this pit, resulting in fractures to four ribs and a neck injury. As per his complaint, his medical treatment cost him Rs 6 lakh,'' the official said. Those named in the FIR include contracting firm BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd's founder Manav Shah, chairperson Pradip Pandey and contractor Yash Mehta, the official said. No one has been arrested in the case so far, the official added.

