Tragic Dawn Collision: Motorcyclist Killed on Mumbai-Nashik Road

A young motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a container truck on the Mumbai-Nashik Road, causing a traffic jam. Akash Chandra Pujari, 20, intended to visit a temple in Nashik, but an early morning ride turned fatal, disrupting travel for an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:31 IST
  India

In a tragic incident early Thursday morning, a 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with a container truck on the Mumbai-Nashik Road, according to Thane Municipal Corporation officials. The accident took place at 5.48 am, near Kharegaon toll plaza, leading to a significant traffic hold-up.

The deceased, identified as Akash Chandra Pujari, was en route from Thane to Nashik. Pujari lost control of his motorcycle, slamming into the passing container. He was pronounced dead on the scene, while the truck driver reportedly fled, leaving the scene of the accident.

Pujari had embarked from his Dahisar residence at 4 am to join companions at the Trimbakeshwar temple. However, the tragic accident occurred during the solo segment of his journey. The resultant traffic congestion lasted an hour before authorities cleared the vehicles from the site, allowing the resumption of normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

