Ford’s BlueCruise System Faces NTSB Scrutiny After Fatal Crashes
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) criticized Ford's BlueCruise driver assistance system after two fatal crashes. The lack of government regulations and claims made by automakers were questioned. Investigations highlighted issues such as system limitations, driver complacency, and a need for comprehensive safety guidelines. Ford has yet to comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:02 IST
In a recent hearing, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) strongly criticized Ford Motor's advanced driver assistance system, BlueCruise, which was involved in two fatal accidents.
During the three-hour session, the board highlighted the absence of government regulations concerning these systems and scrutinized the assertions automakers have made about their capabilities.
NTSB called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to establish thorough guidelines to tackle known system limitations, noting that Ford's driver monitoring system does not adequately address distraction and engagement issues.
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- NTSB
- Ford
- BlueCruise
- driver assistance
- regulations
- fatal crashes
- NHTSA
- automation
- auto safety
- Tesla