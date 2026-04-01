Ford’s BlueCruise System Faces NTSB Scrutiny After Fatal Crashes

In a recent hearing, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) strongly criticized Ford Motor's advanced driver assistance system, BlueCruise, which was involved in two fatal accidents.

During the three-hour session, the board highlighted the absence of government regulations concerning these systems and scrutinized the assertions automakers have made about their capabilities.

NTSB called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to establish thorough guidelines to tackle known system limitations, noting that Ford's driver monitoring system does not adequately address distraction and engagement issues.