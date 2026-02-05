Union Budget 2026: Infrastructure Push Fuels Real Estate Growth

The Union Budget 2026-27 has placed significant emphasis on infrastructure, directly influencing the growth of the real estate sector. With a whopping Rs. 12.2 lakh crore dedicated to capital expenditure, the government's ambitious plans focus on improving connectivity and urban development across both metro and non-metro areas.

Industry leaders, such as Rajjath Goel and Pankaj Jain, have lauded the budget's forward-thinking approach. Goel highlights the positive impact of upgraded transit networks and urban utilities, while Jain applauds the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund for boosting lender confidence and aiding large-scale projects in urban redevelopment and regional connectivity.

The focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is expected to be a game-changer, with projects aimed at improving road networks, rail connectivity, and urban amenities. This shift towards smaller cities is seen as a strategic move to promote more balanced and sustainable urban growth across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)