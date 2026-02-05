Mahindra Secures Historic Export Deal for Scorpio Pik-Ups in Indonesia

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded Mahindra Auto for securing its most extensive export order to date, involving 35,000 Scorpio Pik-Ups set for delivery to Indonesia. Announced on Thursday, this order will prominently feature vehicles manufactured in Nashik.

Fadnavis expressed his pride on social media, extending congratulations to @Mahindra_Auto and celebrating this significant export achievement while emphasizing Nashik's role in the 'Make in India' movement. This milestone order further solidifies Maharashtra's standing as a key manufacturing hub in India.

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed on Wednesday that the Scorpio Pik-Ups will be dispatched in 2026 as part of a strategic partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, aligning with Indonesia's Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih Project. The initiative is designed to bolster national food security by empowering cooperatives and enhancing rural logistics.

The specially designed Scorpio Pik-Ups will support village-level commerce by improving transportation links, thus aiding the efficient distribution of produce from farm gates directly to markets. This collaboration is pivotal in bridging gaps between food producers and consumers while fostering economic growth within rural communities.

Mahindra confirms its commitment to work closely with Indonesian cooperatives, ensuring the robust functionality of the vehicles to handle challenging terrains and meet specific logistical demands. The vehicles will further aid in the first-mile aggregation and intra-village logistics, reinforcing the cooperative ecosystem across Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)