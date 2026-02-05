Left Menu

Mahindra Secures Historic Export Deal for Scorpio Pik-Ups in Indonesia

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis applauds Mahindra's record export order of 35,000 Scorpio Pik-Ups for Indonesia, reinforcing Nashik as a manufacturing hub. The vehicles are part of Indonesia's KDKMP Project, enhancing rural logistics and supporting cooperatives, to be delivered in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:23 IST
Mahindra Secures Historic Export Deal for Scorpio Pik-Ups in Indonesia
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lauded Mahindra Auto for securing its most extensive export order to date, involving 35,000 Scorpio Pik-Ups set for delivery to Indonesia. Announced on Thursday, this order will prominently feature vehicles manufactured in Nashik.

Fadnavis expressed his pride on social media, extending congratulations to @Mahindra_Auto and celebrating this significant export achievement while emphasizing Nashik's role in the 'Make in India' movement. This milestone order further solidifies Maharashtra's standing as a key manufacturing hub in India.

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed on Wednesday that the Scorpio Pik-Ups will be dispatched in 2026 as part of a strategic partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, aligning with Indonesia's Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih Project. The initiative is designed to bolster national food security by empowering cooperatives and enhancing rural logistics.

The specially designed Scorpio Pik-Ups will support village-level commerce by improving transportation links, thus aiding the efficient distribution of produce from farm gates directly to markets. This collaboration is pivotal in bridging gaps between food producers and consumers while fostering economic growth within rural communities.

Mahindra confirms its commitment to work closely with Indonesian cooperatives, ensuring the robust functionality of the vehicles to handle challenging terrains and meet specific logistical demands. The vehicles will further aid in the first-mile aggregation and intra-village logistics, reinforcing the cooperative ecosystem across Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collaboration

GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collab...

 India
2
TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

 India
3
EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

 Germany
4
West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controver...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026