UNO Minda Ltd Reports Profitable Q3, Plans New Alloy Wheel Facility

Auto components maker UNO Minda Ltd reported an 18.13% rise in net profit for Q3, reaching Rs 300.48 crore, driven by strong sales. The company plans to invest Rs 764 crore in a new alloy wheels facility in Maharashtra, enhancing production capacity for the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:49 IST
UNO Minda Ltd, a leading auto components manufacturer, announced a significant 18.13% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2025. The company's profit reached Rs 300.48 crore, supported by robust sales figures.

The board has greenlit a substantial Rs 764 crore investment for establishing a new alloy wheels manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, aiming to enhance production capacity to 18 lakh units annually in phases. This development marks a strategic expansion for UNO Minda Ltd.

Alongside these developments, UNO Minda Ltd declared an interim dividend of 90 paisa per equity share, maintaining a strong financial performance amidst rising operational expenses. Current quarter revenues were reported at Rs 5,018.06 crore, showing an increase from the prior year's Rs 4,183.99 crore.

