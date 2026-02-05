Pushing for Progress: Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai Rail Corridor Gains Momentum

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has expressed his support for the initiative led by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy to advance the talks on the Bengaluru-Pune-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor. Patil emphasizes that this issue should progress to its logical conclusion devoid of political influences.

Addressing the media, the Minister for Large and Medium Industries underscored the corridor's importance for regional connectivity and economic advancement. He had previously highlighted this need post the presentation of the union budget, acknowledging the efforts of Union Ministers in furthering discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Patil noted the potential benefits of improved connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai, pointing out the advantages it would offer to central and northern Karnataka and western Maharashtra. He urged that the project should not only remain a topic of discussion but see real progress. Letters regarding the project have been dispatched to several key Union leaders, including the Prime Minister.