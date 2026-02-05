Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A Beacon of Resilience

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's economy is forecasted to grow at 5.82% in real GSDP, surpassing northern regions. Economic efforts focus on primary sector growth, tourism, and investment, aiming at enhanced per capita income. Significant infrastructure advancements are also recorded in hydropower and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A Beacon of Resilience
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is poised for economic expansion, with real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expected to rise by 5.82%, according to the Economic Survey Report 2025-26. Demonstrating economic resilience, it achieved a notable CAGR of 4.47% in real GSDP from 2019 to 2025.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the report outlining that Jammu and Kashmir's economy has outpaced Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and edged past Haryana during the same period. The region's per capita income is projected at Rs 1,68,243 by 2025, highlighting robust growth vis-a-vis northern states and Union Territories.

Sectoral contributions reveal a breakdown of 20.45% from the primary sector, 18.52% from the secondary, and 61.02% from the tertiary. Agricultural development is accentuated through initiatives like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, while tourism and industrial growth significantly bolster economic momentum. The report also indicates progress in health, education, and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plantation Drive

Delhi's 2026 Green Action Plan: Transforming Urban Forests with Massive Plan...

 India
2
Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Central Bank Decisions

 Global
3
Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

Security Alert: The Hidden Risks of OpenClaw Deployment

 China
4
Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

Horse Powertrain Accelerates India's Clean Mobility Journey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026