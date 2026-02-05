Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Surge: A Beacon of Resilience

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is poised for economic expansion, with real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expected to rise by 5.82%, according to the Economic Survey Report 2025-26. Demonstrating economic resilience, it achieved a notable CAGR of 4.47% in real GSDP from 2019 to 2025.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the report outlining that Jammu and Kashmir's economy has outpaced Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and edged past Haryana during the same period. The region's per capita income is projected at Rs 1,68,243 by 2025, highlighting robust growth vis-a-vis northern states and Union Territories.

Sectoral contributions reveal a breakdown of 20.45% from the primary sector, 18.52% from the secondary, and 61.02% from the tertiary. Agricultural development is accentuated through initiatives like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, while tourism and industrial growth significantly bolster economic momentum. The report also indicates progress in health, education, and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)