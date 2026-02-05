Left Menu

Bangalore Metro's Vertical Mobility Revolution: Ensuring Safety Amidst Rapid Expansion

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is undergoing a substantial expansion, emphasizing the importance of elevator and escalator reliability. With the network set to grow to 175 km and 127 stations, ensuring the safety of vertical transport systems has become critical to prevent accidents in crowded stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:13 IST
Bangalore Metro's Vertical Mobility Revolution: Ensuring Safety Amidst Rapid Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is rapidly expanding its network, raising concerns over the safety and efficiency of elevators and escalators. Currently operating a 96-km stretch with 83 stations, BMRCL plans to extend to 175 km and 127 stations within two years, significantly increasing vertical mobility demands.

During a stakeholders' meeting at the 2nd Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 in Bengaluru, Executive Director Sumit Bhatnagar highlighted the network's need for up to 500 elevators and 1,000 escalators amid fears of equipment failures at densely populated interchange stations, such as Kempegowda.

The focus is shifting from aesthetic appeal to reliability and lifecycle performance, with new government regulations mandating 60% local content in vertical transport equipment. Long-term maintenance contracts are now standard, aiming to ensure continuous and safe operation for millions of daily commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments

South Korea's Uphill Battle: Meeting U.S. Investment Commitments

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

 Global
3
Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

 Global
4
Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026