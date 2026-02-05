Bangalore Metro's Vertical Mobility Revolution: Ensuring Safety Amidst Rapid Expansion

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is rapidly expanding its network, raising concerns over the safety and efficiency of elevators and escalators. Currently operating a 96-km stretch with 83 stations, BMRCL plans to extend to 175 km and 127 stations within two years, significantly increasing vertical mobility demands.

During a stakeholders' meeting at the 2nd Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 in Bengaluru, Executive Director Sumit Bhatnagar highlighted the network's need for up to 500 elevators and 1,000 escalators amid fears of equipment failures at densely populated interchange stations, such as Kempegowda.

The focus is shifting from aesthetic appeal to reliability and lifecycle performance, with new government regulations mandating 60% local content in vertical transport equipment. Long-term maintenance contracts are now standard, aiming to ensure continuous and safe operation for millions of daily commuters.

