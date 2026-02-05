Left Menu

FAA Chief's Republic Airways Shares Stir Senate Concerns

Three Democratic senators are questioning whether the FAA Administrator has sold his shares in Republic Airways, urging the Transportation Department to investigate potential ethics violations due to non-divestment by the required deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:30 IST
FAA Chief's Republic Airways Shares Stir Senate Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

Three Democratic U.S. senators have raised concerns about the potential ethics violations of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford. They have asked the Transportation Department to investigate whether Bedford has divested his shares in Republic Airways, a requirement he had not fulfilled by the mandated date.

In December, Bedford acknowledged his continued ownership of shares in Republic Airways, asserting his intention to recuse himself from related issues affecting the airline's finances until he could sell his holdings. Senator Maria Cantwell highlighted Bedford's violation of his ethics agreement, as he had previously agreed to sell his shares before the October 7 deadline.

Senators Tammy Duckworth and Ed Markey joined Cantwell in a letter to the Department of Transportation, urging an inquiry into Bedford's noncompliance. "A lack of accountability in this case would send the message that senior DOT officials can disregard their ethical commitments without consequence," they warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

Tensions Rise: The Struggle for Military Control Under Xi Jinping

 Global
2
Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

Arizona Kidnapping: Missing Elderly Mother of TV Host Sparks Urgent Search

 Global
3
Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

Amazon's Strategic Shift: AI & Expansion Amid Surging Sales

 Global
4
Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

Trump Backs Takaichi: A New Era for Japan's Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026