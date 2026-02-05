FAA Chief's Republic Airways Shares Stir Senate Concerns
Three Democratic senators are questioning whether the FAA Administrator has sold his shares in Republic Airways, urging the Transportation Department to investigate potential ethics violations due to non-divestment by the required deadline.
Three Democratic U.S. senators have raised concerns about the potential ethics violations of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford. They have asked the Transportation Department to investigate whether Bedford has divested his shares in Republic Airways, a requirement he had not fulfilled by the mandated date.
In December, Bedford acknowledged his continued ownership of shares in Republic Airways, asserting his intention to recuse himself from related issues affecting the airline's finances until he could sell his holdings. Senator Maria Cantwell highlighted Bedford's violation of his ethics agreement, as he had previously agreed to sell his shares before the October 7 deadline.
Senators Tammy Duckworth and Ed Markey joined Cantwell in a letter to the Department of Transportation, urging an inquiry into Bedford's noncompliance. "A lack of accountability in this case would send the message that senior DOT officials can disregard their ethical commitments without consequence," they warned.
