Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Malaysia for two days, focusing on strengthening partnerships in trade, investment, defense, and semiconductors. The visit also seeks cooperation on the extradition of Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher wanted by India for money laundering and inciting extremism.

Discussions between Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim are expected to yield several agreements, further solidifying the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2024. The visit will also deepen India's engagement with the ASEAN region, where Malaysia plays a significant role as a founding member.

India aims to enhance defense collaboration, proposing mid-life upgrades and retrofitting of military equipment shared by both nations. Modi will engage with Malaysian industry leaders, emphasizing the robust economic ties marked by a $20 billion bilateral trade. Enhanced cooperation under ASEAN agreements is also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)