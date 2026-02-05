Delhi Airport Launches 'Family@DEL' for Hassle-Free Travel

In its latest move to enhance passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has launched an innovative initiative called 'Family@DEL'. This program aims to provide comprehensive support for families traveling from the airport, focusing on easing check-in, security, seating, and buggy assistance processes.

The 'Family@DEL' initiative is available for domestic departures from Terminals 1, 2, and 3, featuring dedicated entry points and priority security zones. Additionally, the airport has introduced a variety of family-friendly amenities to facilitate a seamless transit through the terminals.

Passengers can also access buggy assistance up to the boarding gates, ensuring a comfortable and smooth journey as they navigate the bustling environment of one of India's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)