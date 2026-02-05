Left Menu

Delhi Airport Launches 'Family@DEL' for Hassle-Free Travel

Delhi airport has launched 'Family@DEL', an initiative to aid families with check-in, security, seating, and buggy assistance at Terminals 1, 2, and 3. It includes dedicated entry gates and priority security zones, enhancing the overall convenience for families departing domestically.

In its latest move to enhance passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has launched an innovative initiative called 'Family@DEL'. This program aims to provide comprehensive support for families traveling from the airport, focusing on easing check-in, security, seating, and buggy assistance processes.

The 'Family@DEL' initiative is available for domestic departures from Terminals 1, 2, and 3, featuring dedicated entry points and priority security zones. Additionally, the airport has introduced a variety of family-friendly amenities to facilitate a seamless transit through the terminals.

Passengers can also access buggy assistance up to the boarding gates, ensuring a comfortable and smooth journey as they navigate the bustling environment of one of India's busiest airports.

