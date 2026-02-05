Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims Eight Lives

A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy as a bus accident in Nepal's Baitadi district resulted in at least eight fatalities. The vehicle, carrying members of a wedding party from the Purchaudi Municipality, veered off the hilly road.

The accident happened around 8 pm on Thursday, sending the bus plunging 200 meters down. Among the deceased are seven men and one woman, with 45 individuals sustaining injuries.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the injured passengers have been hospitalized locally. The incident underscores the perilous nature of Nepal's mountainous roads.

