Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims Eight Lives

A tragic accident in Nepal's Baitadi district claimed eight lives and injured 45 others when a bus carrying a wedding party plunged 200 meters off a hilly road. The injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to police reports.

Updated: 05-02-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:48 IST
  Nepal

A wedding celebration turned into a tragedy as a bus accident in Nepal's Baitadi district resulted in at least eight fatalities. The vehicle, carrying members of a wedding party from the Purchaudi Municipality, veered off the hilly road.

The accident happened around 8 pm on Thursday, sending the bus plunging 200 meters down. Among the deceased are seven men and one woman, with 45 individuals sustaining injuries.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the injured passengers have been hospitalized locally. The incident underscores the perilous nature of Nepal's mountainous roads.

