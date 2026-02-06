Thane's Call for Safer Commutes: BJP Leader's Plea to Railway Minister
Ram Patkar, a BJP leader from Thane, Maharashtra, has reached out to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging solutions for overcrowding and insufficient facilities at Badlapur station. Highlighting the life-threatening conditions faced by thousands, Patkar warns of potential agitation if issues persist.
In a bid to improve commuter safety, Ram Patkar, a BJP leader from Thane, Maharashtra, has contacted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking immediate intervention in addressing overcrowding and inadequate facilities at Badlapur station.
Patkar, a former Kulgaon-Badlapur civic president, emphasized the dire conditions faced by suburban commuters in Badlapur and Ambernath, citing life-threatening overcrowding and insufficient amenities.
Despite months of appeals, Patkar reports no significant action from the railway authorities and warns of potential agitation and a hunger strike if conditions do not improve.
