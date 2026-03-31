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Punjab BJP Leader Highlights Border Issues in Meeting with Union Home Minister

Senior Punjab BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues affecting the state's border districts, emphasizing national security and food security. Key concerns included land ownership for farmers near the border, infrastructure improvements, and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:12 IST
Punjab BJP Leader Highlights Border Issues in Meeting with Union Home Minister
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In a significant meeting held in Delhi, senior Punjab BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi led a delegation to discuss critical issues affecting the border districts of Punjab with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was also attended by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Sodhi underscored the strategic importance of Punjab, emphasizing its dual role in India's national and food security.

During the discussion, Sodhi highlighted the plight of farmers who have cultivated land beyond the security fence near the international border for decades but lack ownership rights. He asserted that granting these rights is not just a policy decision but a matter of dignity and justice. Additionally, the memorandum submitted to Shah advocated for the four-laning of the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road, emphasizing its significance in civilian and defense contexts.

The meeting also addressed the potential reopening of the Hussainiwala check post to boost local economic activity, subject to national security considerations. To combat recurring flood devastation in the border districts, Sodhi called for investment in robust flood protection infrastructure. He also proposed leveraging central and private investment to generate employment, reduce drug abuse, and curb illegal activities, with additional connectivity enhancements through the Vande Bharat Express train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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