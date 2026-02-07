Left Menu

Embassy REIT's Strong Quarter: Increased Earnings and Strategic Growth

Embassy Office Parks REIT declared a Rs 613 crore distribution to unitholders for the December quarter, with a significant rise in revenue and net operating income. CEO Amit Shetty emphasized sustained leasing momentum and GCC demand as driving forces, alongside strategic acquisitions for long-term value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:39 IST
Embassy REIT's Strong Quarter: Increased Earnings and Strategic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT has announced a robust financial performance for the quarter ending December, declaring a distribution of Rs 613 crore to unitholders. This marks a 10% annual increase, attributed to a rise in revenue from operations, which saw a 17% annual growth to Rs 1,193 crore.

The company's net operating income (NOI) rose by 19% to Rs 985 crore. During this period, Embassy REIT raised Rs 400 crore through a commercial paper at an effective interest rate of 6.44% per annum. CEO Amit Shetty highlighted the quarter's success, overlaid with consistent leasing momentum and robust GCC demand in key gateway markets.

With a portfolio of over 50 million square feet of office spaces across major Indian markets like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR, Embassy REIT continues strategic acquisition of high-quality assets. The firm aims to enhance its portfolio and deliver long-term value, as evidenced by its first third-party acquisition and record-high financial metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

Pakistani Nail-biter: Faheem Ashraf Seals Victory Against Netherlands

 Global
2
Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

Clash Over Voter List Revision Sparks Tension in West Bengal

 India
3
Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

Pakistan Strives for Vaccine Independence Amidst International Strife

 Pakistan
4
Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

Historic Win: Women Leaders Take Charge in Malegaon Civic Body

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026