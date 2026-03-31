Indian Markets Project Optimism Amid Global Tensions: An Analysis

Indian markets are poised for a structural recovery next fiscal year, according to market experts, despite the current bearish trends seen in FY26. The BSE Sensex plunged 7 percent while NSE Nifty fell 5 percent amid global turbulence.

The fall was exacerbated by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, high crude prices, and significant foreign institutional investor outflows, which were the primary culprits of the stock market's downturn. The month witnessed the BSE benchmark crash further following the onset of the West Asia conflict, and Brent crude prices have climbed considerably.

However, analysts like Santosh Meena believe that once these geopolitical and macroeconomic hurdles stabilize, the Indian market outlook remains optimistic. They anticipate that strong domestic inflows, alongside a robust corporate earnings forecast, will lay a foundation for a bullish turnaround in the latter half of FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)