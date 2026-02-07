Drivers Demand Regulation and Ban on Bike Taxis at Jantar Mantar Protest
Protest organized at Jantar Mantar by app-based and conventional cab drivers demanded regulation and ban on bike taxis. Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti and All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union highlighted issues, including pricing policies and private vehicle use as taxis, urging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene.
In a significant show of solidarity, app-based and conventional cab drivers gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest the existing state of the cab industry.
The demonstration, spearheaded by several taxi drivers' unions, including the Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, focused on a shared demand: the regulation of their sector and the banning of bike taxis.
Leaders highlighted issues such as pricing policies and the use of private vehicles as taxis. Among those voicing concerns was Kishan Verma, president of the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, who urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to address these grievances for the welfare of drivers.
