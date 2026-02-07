Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Concerns for Maharashtra Farmers

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar warned that the India-US trade deal, with zero duty on US agricultural imports, threatens Maharashtra farmers. The agreement, while reducing tariffs on Indian exports to 18%, could devastate local agriculture, leading to market loss and rising farmer suicides due to mounting debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:19 IST
India-US Trade Deal Sparks Concerns for Maharashtra Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised alarms on Saturday regarding the India-US trade deal, highlighting concerns for Maharashtra's farming community. The agreement reduces tariffs on New Delhi to 18% but implements zero per cent duty on US agricultural imports into India.

Wadettiwar noted the deal's adverse timing, as it coincides with the harvest season for crops like soybean, wheat, cotton, and corn, potentially leaving Indian farmers without a market. He alleged that the deal was concluded under pressure, warning of future repercussions for the Central government.

The Congress leader also linked the trade deal to escalating farmer suicides in Yavatmal district, criticizing both Central and state governments for unmet promises regarding farm loan waivers and expressing concerns over the new VB-G RAM G Act affecting rural employment guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Controversial Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Controversial Remarks

 India
2
BMW Ventures Drives Growth with Robust Q3 Performance

BMW Ventures Drives Growth with Robust Q3 Performance

 United States
3
Tragic Turn: High-Speed Crash Claims Three Lives in Mainpuri

Tragic Turn: High-Speed Crash Claims Three Lives in Mainpuri

 India
4
Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Political Blame Game Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026