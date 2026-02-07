India-US Trade Deal Sparks Concerns for Maharashtra Farmers

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised alarms on Saturday regarding the India-US trade deal, highlighting concerns for Maharashtra's farming community. The agreement reduces tariffs on New Delhi to 18% but implements zero per cent duty on US agricultural imports into India.

Wadettiwar noted the deal's adverse timing, as it coincides with the harvest season for crops like soybean, wheat, cotton, and corn, potentially leaving Indian farmers without a market. He alleged that the deal was concluded under pressure, warning of future repercussions for the Central government.

The Congress leader also linked the trade deal to escalating farmer suicides in Yavatmal district, criticizing both Central and state governments for unmet promises regarding farm loan waivers and expressing concerns over the new VB-G RAM G Act affecting rural employment guarantees.

