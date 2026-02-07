Boeing Sees Opportunities in India-US Trade Accord

Boeing hailed the India-US interim trade agreement announced on Saturday, highlighting the multitude of opportunities it presents for the aerospace sector. The agreement, which seeks to reduce import duties on various goods including pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts, reflects Boeing's long-standing advocacy for a zero-for-zero tariff approach.

Boeing's India and South Asia President, Salil Gupte, underscored that the deal could significantly enhance industrial growth, national security, and bilateral trade prosperity. In alignment, Aequs, a key aerospace supplier, believes the removal of tariffs will optimize cash flows and bolster cost-competitiveness for the supply chain.

The US-India joint statement intends to elevate India's role in sourcing aerospace components and posits that India will purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy, aircraft, and technology products over the next five years, signaling expansive market access and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)