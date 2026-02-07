Left Menu

Boeing Sees Opportunities in India-US Trade Accord

Boeing highlights potential growth from the India-US interim trade agreement, emphasizing zero tariffs in aerospace. The deal will lower import duties, benefiting industrial growth and security. Indian suppliers like Aequs will see improved competitiveness, enhancing integration with US supply chains and boosting aerospace components sourcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:35 IST
Boeing Sees Opportunities in India-US Trade Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Boeing hailed the India-US interim trade agreement announced on Saturday, highlighting the multitude of opportunities it presents for the aerospace sector. The agreement, which seeks to reduce import duties on various goods including pharmaceuticals and aircraft parts, reflects Boeing's long-standing advocacy for a zero-for-zero tariff approach.

Boeing's India and South Asia President, Salil Gupte, underscored that the deal could significantly enhance industrial growth, national security, and bilateral trade prosperity. In alignment, Aequs, a key aerospace supplier, believes the removal of tariffs will optimize cash flows and bolster cost-competitiveness for the supply chain.

The US-India joint statement intends to elevate India's role in sourcing aerospace components and posits that India will purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy, aircraft, and technology products over the next five years, signaling expansive market access and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

Empowering Assam's Youth: CM Sarma Launches Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

 India
2
India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA

India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA

 India
3
Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

 Global
4
Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026