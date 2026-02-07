Left Menu

Odisha Unveils BCPPER: The New Economic Powerhouse

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), aiming to transform the area into a hub for economic growth. With 80 development projects planned, BCPPER seeks to enhance various sectors including technology, tourism, and industry, contributing significantly to regional development.

Updated: 07-02-2026 17:16 IST
In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) on Saturday. The initiative is set to serve as a model for development and prosperity in the state, according to Majhi, who emphasized its potential impact on both state and national economic growth.

Describing BCPPER as a 'new star in the growth sky of India,' Majhi highlighted the unique strengths of each city within the region. Bhubaneswar is excelling in technology, Cuttack serves as a business hub, Puri is rich in cultural heritage and tourism, and Paradip is evolving as a port-based economy. The plan includes modern infrastructure connectivity and over 80 proposed projects across various sectors.

NITI Aayog has endorsed the economic plan for BCPPER, with over 30 policy initiatives aimed at fostering development and prosperity. The Union government's 2026-27 budget allocates resources for each City Economic Region (CER), positioning BCPPER among the top five in India. The target is a $500 billion economy for the region by 2047.

