Reform Express: Transformative Union Budget for Jharkhand

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram highlights the 'Reform Express' Union Budget's focus on sustainability and economic growth. It allocates significant funds for Jharkhand, covering taxes, railways, and development projects, fostering transformation in infrastructure, tourism, and education sectors, while aiming to uplift underprivileged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget, termed as the 'Reform Express' by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, was presented on Saturday. The budget is marked as forward-looking and inclusive, targeting economic growth and productivity while catering to all societal strata, especially the underprivileged.

Focusing on Jharkhand, Oram highlighted significant financial allocations, including Rs 51,236 crore for tax devolution for 2026-27 and Rs 17,057 crore grants-in-aid for 2025-26. Railways in the state have seen doubled commissioning rates since 2014, with enhanced average budget outlays and operationalised Vande Bharat trains.

Touted projects include the eco-tourism circuit and National Highway expansions, along with developments in health and education. Despite setbacks like the stalled Dhalbhumgarh airport construction, the government assures infrastructural commitments aligning with the state's growth strategies.

