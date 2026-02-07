Reform Express: Transformative Union Budget for Jharkhand

The Union Budget, termed as the 'Reform Express' by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, was presented on Saturday. The budget is marked as forward-looking and inclusive, targeting economic growth and productivity while catering to all societal strata, especially the underprivileged.

Focusing on Jharkhand, Oram highlighted significant financial allocations, including Rs 51,236 crore for tax devolution for 2026-27 and Rs 17,057 crore grants-in-aid for 2025-26. Railways in the state have seen doubled commissioning rates since 2014, with enhanced average budget outlays and operationalised Vande Bharat trains.

Touted projects include the eco-tourism circuit and National Highway expansions, along with developments in health and education. Despite setbacks like the stalled Dhalbhumgarh airport construction, the government assures infrastructural commitments aligning with the state's growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)