Strengthening Bilateral Ties: China-India Trade Unfazed by External Pressures

Qin Jie, China's Consul General in Mumbai, emphasized that India-China trade remains resilient against external factors, highlighting the mutual support for multilateralism. He stressed the importance of continued cooperation and communication between the nations, given their robust economies and complementary strengths in manufacturing and services.

  • India

The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, Qin Jie, asserted that the trade dynamics between India and China will remain stable despite external influences. Speaking at the International Business Conclave in Nagpur, he emphasized the significance of the longstanding multilateral ties between the two economic giants.

Jie remarked on China's eagerness to foster cooperation with India across cultural, educational, and artistic domains. He noted potential regulatory updates in India, which could ease foreign direct investments, signaling a positive trajectory for bilateral investments and partnerships.

Addressing the 'China Plus One' strategy, Jie affirmed the complementary nature of Chinese manufacturing prowess and India's software strengths. He urged both nations to focus on collaboration rather than competition in global markets, ensuring mutual growth and resilience.

