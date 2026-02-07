Strengthening Bilateral Ties: China-India Trade Unfazed by External Pressures

The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, Qin Jie, asserted that the trade dynamics between India and China will remain stable despite external influences. Speaking at the International Business Conclave in Nagpur, he emphasized the significance of the longstanding multilateral ties between the two economic giants.

Jie remarked on China's eagerness to foster cooperation with India across cultural, educational, and artistic domains. He noted potential regulatory updates in India, which could ease foreign direct investments, signaling a positive trajectory for bilateral investments and partnerships.

Addressing the 'China Plus One' strategy, Jie affirmed the complementary nature of Chinese manufacturing prowess and India's software strengths. He urged both nations to focus on collaboration rather than competition in global markets, ensuring mutual growth and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)