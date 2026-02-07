India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

India and the United States have reached a major milestone, announcing a framework for the initial phase of a bilateral trade agreement set to reduce import duties and stimulate economic exchange between the two nations.

Under this agreement, the US will lower tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, while India plans to eliminate or reduce import duties on American industrial goods and agricultural products. This move is expected to significantly boost India-US trade, creating new opportunities across various sectors.

The deal aims to foster mutual growth, with Indian exporters benefitting from a wider market and the US gaining access to India's bustling economy. This trade accord is a significant step towards a comprehensive US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, emphasizing collaboration in technology and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)