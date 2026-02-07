India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
India and the US have reached an interim agreement to reduce import duties, boosting bilateral trade. The framework aims to cut tariffs, impacting sectors such as agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals. The deal strengthens economic ties, with both countries committing to comprehensive trade negotiations.
India and the United States have reached a major milestone, announcing a framework for the initial phase of a bilateral trade agreement set to reduce import duties and stimulate economic exchange between the two nations.
Under this agreement, the US will lower tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, while India plans to eliminate or reduce import duties on American industrial goods and agricultural products. This move is expected to significantly boost India-US trade, creating new opportunities across various sectors.
The deal aims to foster mutual growth, with Indian exporters benefitting from a wider market and the US gaining access to India's bustling economy. This trade accord is a significant step towards a comprehensive US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, emphasizing collaboration in technology and agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
