Railway Minister Announces Major Upgrades and New Projects in Karnataka

In a significant announcement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that a new premium train service from Bengaluru to Mumbai is on the horizon, alongside substantial investments in Karnataka's railway infrastructure.

This year, Karnataka has been allotted a record Rs 7,748 crore, a monumental increase compared to allocations under the previous governments. The total railway investment in the state now stands at an impressive Rs 52,950 crore, which will go towards track creation, station redevelopment, and various modernization projects.

Vaishnaw also highlighted the progress of the Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and addressed land acquisition issues. Furthermore, he discussed proposed bullet train corridors connecting Bengaluru with Chennai and Hyderabad, which are poised to boost economic ties in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)