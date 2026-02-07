Left Menu

Thousands Rise in Berlin: Solidarity with Iran's New Dawn

Thousands of individuals demonstrated in Berlin to support Iran's ongoing uprising, aligning with the anniversary of Iran's 1979 revolution. The protest underscored growing discontent within Iran over economic and political issues, drawing a large crowd despite weather-related travel disruptions, and featured contributions from global figures advocating for regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant show of solidarity, thousands gathered in Berlin on Saturday to support the Iranian uprising, coinciding with the anniversary of Iran's 1979 anti-monarchy revolution.

The protests, ignited by economic hardships in Iran, quickly turned political, marking one of the most intense crackdowns since the Islamic Revolution. Berlin police reported around 8,000 in attendance at Brandenburg Gate, although organizers claim the numbers reached 100,000, citing weather-related travel disruptions.

Support for the event came from 344 organizations and political figures across Europe, emphasizing a call for regime change and the sovereignty of the republic. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi were among the prominent voices supporting the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

