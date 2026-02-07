Sabotage Strikes Italy's Rail Network Amid Winter Olympics

Saboteurs severely disrupted rail infrastructure near Bologna, northern Italy, early Saturday, aligning with the Winter Olympics' onset. Police reported three separate, well-coordinated incidents that delayed high-speed, Intercity, and regional trains by up to two and a half hours.

The Transport Ministry labeled the incidents as 'serious sabotage,' mirroring past attacks on France's high-speed network during the Summer Olympics. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini assured that Italy's global image remains untarnished and the Games will enhance it. Bologna's high-speed railway station faced temporary closure but resumed normal operations by afternoon.

Fires, severed electrical cables, and a found explosive device highlighted the sabotage's coordination. While no claims of responsibility emerged, Bologna's critical rail junction role underscores the gravity of these actions. The incident echoes greater implications for Italy, co-hosting the event alongside Cortina, and maintaining key travel links through cities like Milan and Venice.

(With inputs from agencies.)