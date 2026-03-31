Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

A natural gas pipeline was sabotaged in southern Pakistan, leaving several districts without gas supply, according to local officials. No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

The explosion damaged an 18-inch-diameter main pipeline on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan's capital, affecting the city and five other districts, reported a spokesman from Sui Southern Gas Company.

The region is marred by separatist insurgents and Islamist militants. These groups, in a long-standing conflict with the state, accuse the central government in Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan's mineral resources without fair compensation to the locals.