Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply
A natural gas pipeline in southern Pakistan was attacked, disrupting supply to multiple districts. The explosion occurred in Balochistan province, a region plagued by separatist and militant activity. Efforts are underway to repair the damage, while the perpetrators remain unidentified, deepening local tensions over resource distribution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:05 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A natural gas pipeline was sabotaged in southern Pakistan, leaving several districts without gas supply, according to local officials. No group has taken responsibility for the attack.
The explosion damaged an 18-inch-diameter main pipeline on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan's capital, affecting the city and five other districts, reported a spokesman from Sui Southern Gas Company.
The region is marred by separatist insurgents and Islamist militants. These groups, in a long-standing conflict with the state, accuse the central government in Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan's mineral resources without fair compensation to the locals.
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- Pakistan
- Balochistan
- pipeline
- Quetta
- gas supply
- attack
- explosion
- insurgents
- SSGC
- militants
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