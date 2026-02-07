India's Economic Renaissance: From Fragile Five to Global Leader

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced that the 2026-27 budget exemplifies the economic confidence and maturity achieved through fundamental transformation since 2014. Speaking at a media conference, Puri highlighted the budget's balanced approach to fostering growth while maintaining fiscal discipline, marking India's rise from the 'fragile five' to the world's fourth-largest economy.

Puri lauded the budget as a precursor to India's next phase of global leadership, building on key foundations of the past decade. He projects a 7.4% GDP growth for the financial year 2026-27, reinforcing India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth year running. Additionally, Puri noted that India had achieved the sharpest drop in headline inflation among major economies by 2025.

The Minister underscored a substantial increase in capital expenditure, reaching approximately Rs 12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27. Investments have significantly amplified in sectors such as national highways, defense, health, and education. Furthermore, Puri emphasized the critical role of infrastructure and human capital development in propelling India's economic growth and reducing import dependencies, underpinning the vision for self-reliance.