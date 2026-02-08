Left Menu

Rajahmundry Airport's New Terminal to Boost Regional Connectivity

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport will soon be inaugurated. The terminal, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to enhance passenger experience and boost regional connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the East Godavari region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajahmundry | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced the near completion of the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district, with plans for an upcoming inauguration.

The terminal is being developed at a brisk pace, featuring modern facilities designed to improve passenger comfort and overall travel experience.

With the Godavari Pushkaralu approaching, the airport aims to reflect Rajamahendravaram's cultural heritage and enhance its role as a regional connectivity hub, thereby boosting tourism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

