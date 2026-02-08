Rajahmundry Airport's New Terminal to Boost Regional Connectivity

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced the near completion of the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district, with plans for an upcoming inauguration.

The terminal is being developed at a brisk pace, featuring modern facilities designed to improve passenger comfort and overall travel experience.

With the Godavari Pushkaralu approaching, the airport aims to reflect Rajamahendravaram's cultural heritage and enhance its role as a regional connectivity hub, thereby boosting tourism and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)