Traders Rally Against Rising Customs Tariffs in Baghdad

On Sunday, the heart of Baghdad witnessed a sizable protest as hundreds of traders and customs clearance company owners vocalized their dissent against recently implemented customs tariffs. This demonstration signals growing unrest over measures introduced to mitigate Iraq's debt crisis by reducing dependency on dwindling oil revenues.

The tariffs, effective from January 1st, have imposed significant financial burdens on those in the trading sector. Traders report that costs, in some instances, have surged to 30%, causing a backlash that includes legal challenges aimed at revoking the decision. As commerce faces disruptions, the Iraq Federal Supreme Court is set to deliver a crucial ruling shortly.

In addition to rallies, there was a widespread strike by shop owners, further intensifying pressure on the government. Protesters claim deep-seated corruption allows certain groups to bypass these steep tariffs, and many traders are contemplating shifting their import routes to the Kurdistan region to alleviate expenses. The rising tariffs are reverberating across the economy, with the high costs trickling down to citizens and increasing their financial strain.

