Miraculous Escape: Pilot and Trainee Survive Aircraft Crash

A pilot and a trainee narrowly escaped after their private mini aircraft from Redbird Aviation crashed in an open field in Vijayapura district. Both ejected before the crash and were hospitalized for injuries. The training flight, flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, made a forced landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:50 IST
A miraculous escape unfolded on Sunday afternoon when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district. Police sources confirmed that the pilot and trainee onboard managed to eject moments before the aircraft crashed.

The Redbird Aviation aircraft, a Cessna 172, had taken off from Kalaburagi and was en route to Belagavi when it made a forced landing at Mangaluru village. The two-seater aircraft broke into three pieces, but both Captain Kunal Malhotra, an Assistant Flight Instructor, and trainee pilot Goutham Sankar P R survived.

The pair sustained injuries and were promptly hospitalized. According to a civil aviation ministry spokesperson, the incident occurred approximately 100 km east of Belagavi Airport, but both aviators have been reported safe.

