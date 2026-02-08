Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark Leap: Capital Boasts India's Largest Electric Bus Fleet

The Delhi government launched 500 new electric buses, making its fleet the largest in India. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to expand the fleet further by 2028. Equipped with modern safety features, these buses aim to enhance connectivity while reducing air pollution in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:25 IST
In a significant move for Delhi's public transport system, the government unveiled 500 new electric buses on Sunday, increasing the Delhi Transport Corporation's electric fleet to over 4,000 vehicles. The addition positions Delhi as the Indian state with the largest electric bus fleet, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The chief minister emphasized the historic nature of this development, citing the safety and comfort of air-conditioned, low-floor buses equipped with panic buttons. The initiative is part of broader efforts to curb air pollution and enhance public transport options. Projections target 7,500 electric buses by 2026 and 14,000 by 2028.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh revealed a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat. Meanwhile, the government is strategizing last-mile connectivity improvements, forming a partnership with Bharat Taxi and drafting new EV and e-rickshaw policies to facilitate this transition.

