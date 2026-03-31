Jammu and Srinagar Metro Projects: A Leap Towards Urban Connectivity

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with metro plans for its twin capitals, Jammu and Srinagar. Proposals are under central government review, according to Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, who spoke for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly.

The detailed project reports (DPRs), completed by RITES Ltd, include extensive groundwork in Jammu city, covering aspects such as traffic studies, feasibility analysis, and ridership projections. An Economic Internal Rate of Return has been calculated at 18.92%, demonstrating the project's financial viability.

The current proposal spans the Jammu urban corridor from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana, with no immediate plans to extend to Akhnoor town. For Srinagar, assessments are ongoing, and the DPRs have been submitted for central appraisal.

(With inputs from agencies.)