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Jammu and Srinagar Metro Projects: A Leap Towards Urban Connectivity

The Jammu and Kashmir government is overseeing the appraisal of metro projects in Jammu and Srinagar. The detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared, highlighting the feasibility, alignment, projected ridership, and economic returns. These developments aim to bolster urban transport, pending approval from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:12 IST
Jammu and Srinagar Metro Projects: A Leap Towards Urban Connectivity
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The government of Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with metro plans for its twin capitals, Jammu and Srinagar. Proposals are under central government review, according to Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, who spoke for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly.

The detailed project reports (DPRs), completed by RITES Ltd, include extensive groundwork in Jammu city, covering aspects such as traffic studies, feasibility analysis, and ridership projections. An Economic Internal Rate of Return has been calculated at 18.92%, demonstrating the project's financial viability.

The current proposal spans the Jammu urban corridor from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana, with no immediate plans to extend to Akhnoor town. For Srinagar, assessments are ongoing, and the DPRs have been submitted for central appraisal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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