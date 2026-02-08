Rajmata Jijau: Revamping MSRTC with a Nod to History

In an effort to blend tradition with modern transportation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced its latest fleet of buses named 'Rajmata Jijau', according to the state's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik.

The newly inducted buses, featuring a 3x2 seating arrangement and a 55-seat capacity, will replace the existing 2x2 buses, which have 40 seats. This strategic expansion aims to reduce overcrowding on busy inter-city routes, the ministry announced.

The 'Rajmata Jijau' buses mirror Maharashtra's historic and cultural legacy, symbolically reflected in their saffron-and-white color scheme. The naming honors Jijabai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thereby continuing MSRTC's tradition of paying homage to historical figures with their transport services.

(With inputs from agencies.)