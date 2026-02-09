JK Tyre's Stock Soars to New Heights with Triple Profit Surge

JK Tyre & Industries shares soared by 7% on Monday, reaching their 52-week high. This surge followed the company's announcement of a more than three-fold increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 208 crore, for the third quarter ending December 2025.

On the NSE, the stock rose by 7.10% to Rs 579.90, while on the BSE, it advanced by 6.91% to the same closing price, marking its yearly peak. As a result, the company's market valuation saw an impressive increase of Rs 1,081.08 crore, reaching Rs 16,717.90 crore.

This robust performance was largely attributed to the strong domestic market, with a significant rise in revenue from operations. The 30-share BSE Sensex also performed well, gaining 398.57 points to close at 83,978.97, while the NSE Nifty rose by 151.05 points to 25,844.75 in morning trade.