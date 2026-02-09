Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover's New Plant in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy

The new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, will create 5,000 direct jobs. The plant, part of Tata Motors' expansion, highlights the region's industrial growth, with a Rs 9,000 crore investment. The project aims to foster inclusive, distributed development across the state.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries with Chairman Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover's latest manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, is set to generate 5,000 direct jobs, marking a significant milestone in luxury brand expansion in India. TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, emphasized the complementary growth of ancillary units around the site, spotlighting a broader developmental impact.

Inaugurated by Tata Motors at Panapakkam, the facility represents a major stride in the state's industrial landscape. The project concluded quickly after regulatory clearances, aligning with Tamil Nadu's distributed growth strategy. The inauguration marks the first phase of a more extensive developmental plan, promising far-reaching economic implications.

The recruitment for the new plant utilized local talent, underscored by the Skill Development Corporation's efforts. Rajaa highlighted the inclusive growth, with many recruits being district residents. He praised Tata Group's collaboration in achieving rapid project execution. Further expansions and investments are anticipated following the inauguration.

