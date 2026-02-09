Infrakraft Signs a Landmark MOU with Andhra Pradesh Government to Establish Advanced Manufacturing Hub for Architectural and Construction Technology

BusinessWire India Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 9: InfraKraft, a design-first architectural manufacturing company led by CEO and Co-Founder Bhaskar Kumar, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for a 50 crore investment to establish a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility in Kuppam. The agreement was signed following a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and senior officials, marking a significant step towards positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national and global hub for advanced architectural manufacturing.

Strategic Alignment with State's Vision Planned across a 3 lakh sq. ft. site, the facility aligns with the state's focus on Smart R&D cluster development, strategic projects, infrastructure security, and long-term industrial growth. InfraKraft's collaboration with the government is driven by the belief that next-generation manufacturing requires policy support, skilled workforce development, and resilient infrastructure, not just capital investment.

High-Tech Manufacturing Capabilities for Architectural Production Unlike conventional factories, the planned InfraKraft facility is designed as an industrial-grade, tech-engine for complex architectural production. At full capacity, it is projected to generate an annual output of 200 to 250 crore and support approximately 1,400 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, digital operations, logistics, and allied services. The plant is envisioned to function as the leader of the space-beautification and building enhancement market, enabling industrial-scale production of highly complex architectural elements.

Developing The Kuppam Hub: A Connected Ecosystem of Precision Manufacturing At the core of the project is a hub-and-spoke manufacturing model, with Kuppam acting as the central production hub connected digitally to architects and designers across India and international markets. The model allows design data from cities such as Mumbai, London, or New York to flow directly into InfraKraft's manufacturing systems, enabling precise execution irrespective of geography.

The facility will deploy a next-generation Industry 4.0 technology stack that goes beyond conventional CNC or basic 3D printing. Planned capabilities include industrial-grade 3D scanning and photogrammetry for digitising intricate heritage and architectural elements, digital twin systems for real-time simulation and error prediction, large-format additive manufacturing for rapid prototyping and master-pattern creation, and advanced five-axis CNC machining for wood, stone, metal, GRC, UHPC, and brass. These systems will be integrated through cloud-based manufacturing execution platforms, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive quality-control analytics. Precision manufacturing forms the backbone of InfraKraft's approach. In architectural production, even minor inaccuracies can compromise installation, durability, and structural integrity. InfraKraft's proprietary Point Intervention technology addresses this by applying advanced technology, particularly at critical production bottlenecks, such as master-pattern creation or mould accuracy, while preserving design intent and craftsmanship. This ensures repeatable precision at scale without stripping projects of their artistic and cultural essence.

Catalyst for Local Economy and Skilling Beyond production output, the facility is designed to act as a catalyst for the local economy. While employment generation is significant, the long-term focus is on creating digitally skilled micro-entrepreneurs, operators trained to manage advanced digital workflows and precision machinery rather than manual, repetitive labour. InfraKraft plans to work closely with the District Collector, Kuppam Project Director, and the MSME Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, whose proactive support has been instrumental in advancing the project to this stage.

Long-Term Vision and Nationwide Expansion With the MOU now in place, the facility represents a major milestone and a firm commitment. InfraKraft views it as the foundational step in a long-term vision to replicate this model across multiple locations, building a nationwide network of advanced manufacturing hubs. Together, these facilities aim to redefine architectural manufacturing in India, making it precise, scalable, and globally competitive while remaining rooted in design integrity.

