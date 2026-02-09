Tamil Nadu Drives Growth: New Tata JLR Facility Launched
CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated a new Tata Motors and JLR facility in Tamil Nadu. Built with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, the plant will produce ICE and electric vehicles, creating 5,000 jobs. The project highlights the state's focus on future mobility and inclusive regional development.
In a major boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial growth, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the Ranipet district today. Located at the SIPCOT complex in Panapakkam, this greenfield project saw an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million) and is designed to produce both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), underscoring the region's pivotal role in the future mobility sector.
Speaking at the inauguration, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce, TRB Rajaa, highlighted the creation of 5,000 direct jobs through the JLR facility. He emphasized the importance of the ancillary units expected to emerge around the JLR, which could significantly enhance the luxury brand's presence in India. Rajaa expressed satisfaction at the rapid project completion, affirming that it represents just the first phase of broader development.
The plant's workforce recruitment drew from across Tamil Nadu, incorporating local skills development initiatives. Rajaa praised the efforts of the state's Skill Development Corporation for preparing local youth for employment opportunities. The swift collaboration between the Tamil Nadu government and the Tata Group was key to the project's success, with further expansions and investments anticipated as part of the state's continuing industrial strategy.
