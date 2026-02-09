Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Drives Growth: New Tata JLR Facility Launched

CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated a new Tata Motors and JLR facility in Tamil Nadu. Built with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, the plant will produce ICE and electric vehicles, creating 5,000 jobs. The project highlights the state's focus on future mobility and inclusive regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Drives Growth: New Tata JLR Facility Launched
M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries with Chairman Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial growth, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the Ranipet district today. Located at the SIPCOT complex in Panapakkam, this greenfield project saw an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million) and is designed to produce both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), underscoring the region's pivotal role in the future mobility sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce, TRB Rajaa, highlighted the creation of 5,000 direct jobs through the JLR facility. He emphasized the importance of the ancillary units expected to emerge around the JLR, which could significantly enhance the luxury brand's presence in India. Rajaa expressed satisfaction at the rapid project completion, affirming that it represents just the first phase of broader development.

The plant's workforce recruitment drew from across Tamil Nadu, incorporating local skills development initiatives. Rajaa praised the efforts of the state's Skill Development Corporation for preparing local youth for employment opportunities. The swift collaboration between the Tamil Nadu government and the Tata Group was key to the project's success, with further expansions and investments anticipated as part of the state's continuing industrial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empathy Through Education: Smile Train India Champions Cleft Awareness

Empathy Through Education: Smile Train India Champions Cleft Awareness

 India
2
Indian Markets Shielded from AI Bubble: A Balanced Approach

Indian Markets Shielded from AI Bubble: A Balanced Approach

 India
3
Denmark's Economic Resilience Amid Greenland Crisis and Novo Nordisk’s Stock Volatility

Denmark's Economic Resilience Amid Greenland Crisis and Novo Nordisk’s Stock...

 Global
4
Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Amidst Opposition Claims

Parliamentary Tensions Escalate Amidst Opposition Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026