Greaves Electric Mobility: Pioneers of the Kolli Hills Ascent

In a path-breaking achievement, Greaves Electric Mobility has etched its name into history by becoming the first electric two-wheeler brand to conquer the daunting Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu. Known for its 70 hairpin bends, the route is among South India's most challenging, serving as a testament to the company's engineering prowess.

The remarkable ascent was completed in just 22 minutes and 10 seconds using GEML's Ampere Nexus, as validated by officials from the Asia Book of Records on January 7th, 2026. The ride highlights Greaves' commitment to crafting vehicles 'Built for Bharat,' capable of withstanding India's varied and difficult riding conditions.

This noted achievement not only reaffirms the brand's focus on delivering durable mobility solutions for rugged terrains but also strengthens its international market presence in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Africa. With strong dedication to real-world application, Greaves continues to drive electric vehicle adoption both within and beyond India.

(With inputs from agencies.)