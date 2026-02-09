Left Menu

Greaves Electric Mobility: Pioneers of the Kolli Hills Ascent

Greaves Electric Mobility made history by becoming the first electric two-wheeler brand to ascend Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu, earning recognition from the Asia Book of Records. The achievement underscores the company's engineering excellence and dedication to building robust electric vehicles that thrive in India's challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:02 IST
Greaves Electric Mobility: Pioneers of the Kolli Hills Ascent

In a path-breaking achievement, Greaves Electric Mobility has etched its name into history by becoming the first electric two-wheeler brand to conquer the daunting Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu. Known for its 70 hairpin bends, the route is among South India's most challenging, serving as a testament to the company's engineering prowess.

The remarkable ascent was completed in just 22 minutes and 10 seconds using GEML's Ampere Nexus, as validated by officials from the Asia Book of Records on January 7th, 2026. The ride highlights Greaves' commitment to crafting vehicles 'Built for Bharat,' capable of withstanding India's varied and difficult riding conditions.

This noted achievement not only reaffirms the brand's focus on delivering durable mobility solutions for rugged terrains but also strengthens its international market presence in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Africa. With strong dedication to real-world application, Greaves continues to drive electric vehicle adoption both within and beyond India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

 Global
3
Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, access not possible through routine civilian permission: Assam CM.

Gaurav's visit to Rawalpindi significant as Pak Army HQ located there, acces...

 India
4
Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

Kanpur VIP Road Crash: Businessman's Son and Luxury Car Create Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026