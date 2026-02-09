Left Menu

SEPC Limited Announces Strong Financial Growth and Key Project Wins

SEPC Limited reported robust financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26, highlighted by a 53.28% YoY revenue growth. The company also secured significant new projects, including a ₹230 Crore turnkey order from MOIL Limited and a ₹269.69 crore railway sub-contract. SEPC continues to expand its global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:36 IST
SEPC Limited Crosses FY25 Performance Benchmarks Within First 9 Months of FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SEPC Limited, recognized as a heavyweight in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction sector in India, unveiled its unaudited financial outcomes for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal year 2026. The company has demonstrated remarkable fiscal health with a significant increase in revenue by 53.28% year-over-year, reaching ₹796.89 crore.

The group marks a net profit surge of 168.66% for the period, while achieving an EBITDA growth of 10.96%. The quarterly highlights include a 236.62% YoY hike in net profit to ₹14.96 crore, reflecting the company's resilience and efficient project execution across various industry segments such as water management, mining, and transport infrastructure.

Further solidifying its industry presence, SEPC snagged substantial contracts, including a ₹230 crore collaboration with MOIL Limited for a new vertical shaft project and a ₹269.69 crore railway EPC sub-contract. As the company looks ahead, it aims to maintain disciplined growth through timely project deliveries, bolstered by a promising project pipeline and strengthened risk management.

