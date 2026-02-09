SEPC Limited Announces Strong Financial Growth and Key Project Wins

SEPC Limited, recognized as a heavyweight in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction sector in India, unveiled its unaudited financial outcomes for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal year 2026. The company has demonstrated remarkable fiscal health with a significant increase in revenue by 53.28% year-over-year, reaching ₹796.89 crore.

The group marks a net profit surge of 168.66% for the period, while achieving an EBITDA growth of 10.96%. The quarterly highlights include a 236.62% YoY hike in net profit to ₹14.96 crore, reflecting the company's resilience and efficient project execution across various industry segments such as water management, mining, and transport infrastructure.

Further solidifying its industry presence, SEPC snagged substantial contracts, including a ₹230 crore collaboration with MOIL Limited for a new vertical shaft project and a ₹269.69 crore railway EPC sub-contract. As the company looks ahead, it aims to maintain disciplined growth through timely project deliveries, bolstered by a promising project pipeline and strengthened risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)