Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Sees Steady Profits in Q3 FY26

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has reported a commendable 1.81% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, amounting to Rs 1,042.1 crore. This rise is a modest step up from Rs 1,023.5 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's total revenue from operations witnessed a significant boost, rallying to Rs 6,864.5 crore compared to Rs 5,269.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. However, the total expenses also saw an upsurge, reaching Rs 5,537.6 crore due to a one-time Rs 84.9 crore impact from the new labour code.

According to Managing Director Sharvil Patel, the robust performance across key business segments signals the scalability of Zydus's base business. The pharmaceutical segment notably recorded a revenue rise to Rs 5,900.3 crore while the consumer products vertical also saw substantial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)