Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Sees Steady Profits in Q3 FY26

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd reported a 1.81% increase in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY26, rising to Rs 1,042.1 crore. Consolidated revenue grew to Rs 6,864.5 crore, with significant growth in both the pharmaceutical and consumer products segments. The company faced a one-time impact from the new labour code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:51 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Sees Steady Profits in Q3 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has reported a commendable 1.81% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, amounting to Rs 1,042.1 crore. This rise is a modest step up from Rs 1,023.5 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's total revenue from operations witnessed a significant boost, rallying to Rs 6,864.5 crore compared to Rs 5,269.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. However, the total expenses also saw an upsurge, reaching Rs 5,537.6 crore due to a one-time Rs 84.9 crore impact from the new labour code.

According to Managing Director Sharvil Patel, the robust performance across key business segments signals the scalability of Zydus's base business. The pharmaceutical segment notably recorded a revenue rise to Rs 5,900.3 crore while the consumer products vertical also saw substantial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Twirtles Unveils India's First Protein-Enriched Superpuffs

Twirtles Unveils India's First Protein-Enriched Superpuffs

 India
2
MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

 India
3
Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Fatal Act Shocks Community

Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Fatal Act Shocks Community

 India
4
Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Conditions

Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Cond...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026