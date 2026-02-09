Philips Partners with Wheel of Fortune India to Bring Consumers to National TV

In a captivating move aimed at enhancing consumer engagement, Philips, a leading home appliance brand in India, has joined forces with Wheel of Fortune India. This collaboration promises an exciting opportunity for consumers to participate in the celebrated television game show and share the screen with none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The initiative offers Philips customers who purchase products valued at Rs. 1,500 or more an opportunity to appear on the show. By simply scanning a QR code and completing a registration process at participating retail outlets, they can enter the 'Spin the Wheel' contest. Fifteen lucky participants will experience the thrill of this iconic game.

Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer of Versuni India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, underscoring its potential to unite families through shared entertainment. The campaign, showcasing Philips' commitment to creating memorable experiences, is live across more than 18,000 retail outlets in India, offering consumers a chance to win and enjoy shared moments of excitement.