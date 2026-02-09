Left Menu

Cellphone Cinema Revolution: 19th IFCFC Celebrates Global Innovation

The 19th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema, held at Marwah Studios, highlighted the global impact of mobile filmmaking. Inaugurated by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and featuring prominent figures from various industries, the event celebrated the creative freedom, innovation, and international reach that mobile cinema represents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:30 IST
19th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema Opens with Global Grandeur at Marwah Studios. Image Credit: ANI
The 19th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema (IFCFC) commenced with great fanfare at Marwah Studios in Noida, marking a significant event in mobile filmmaking. With Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, inaugurating the event, the celebration was attended by a wide array of distinguished figures from cinema, media, industry, and literature.

The esteemed ceremony saw the participation of notable personalities like Gopal Jiwarjka, CMD of Salora International, actor Abhinav Chaturvedi, and senior journalist Renu Malhotra. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City, highlighted the festival's evolution into a worldwide movement, emphasizing its pioneering role in mobile filmmaking. Marwah, often hailed as the 'Father of Cellphone Cinema,' praised Karl Bardosh for his contributions to the genre.

The festival, which has journeyed to iconic locations such as Budapest and Cannes, continues to expand its influence. The last edition received over 8,000 film submissions globally. Celebrating excellence, 22 awards recognized innovative creators in mobile filmmaking. Naqvi lauded the festival's role in democratizing cinema, while Dr. Diwakar Sukul from London emphasized its transformative impact on global storytelling.

