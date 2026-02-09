Left Menu

India Secures Key Benefits for Farmers in US Trade Agreement

India's new bilateral trade agreement with the United States ensures significant tariff reductions, offering substantial advantages to Indian agricultural products while preserving protection for sensitive sectors. Notably, several agricultural items will enjoy zero tariffs, bolstering India's trade surplus and fostering enhanced market access.

India Secures Key Benefits for Farmers in US Trade Agreement
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move reflective of its prior trade negotiations, India has secured favorable conditions in its latest bilateral trade agreement with the United States, particularly benefiting its agricultural sector. The Government of India announced on Monday that the agreement has been meticulously structured to consider product sensitivity, offering various categories of tariff concessions.

Key elements include immediate and phased duty eliminations, tariff reductions, and stringent mechanisms like tariff rate quotas aimed at safeguarding highly sensitive industries such as meat, poultry, dairy products, and numerous crops and commodities. This exemption category affords protection to crucial sectors while maintaining trade competitiveness.

Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal highlighted that many Indian agricultural products will face significantly reduced tariffs when exported to the U.S., with specific items such as tea, coffee, and spices enjoying zero tariffs. The minister expressed confidence that Indian farmers and businesses stand to gain substantially without conceding market advantages to U.S. counterparts.

