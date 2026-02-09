Novo Nordisk Triumphs as Hims & Hers Halts Weight-Loss Pill

Novo Nordisk's shares experienced a significant boost, surging over 8% following the cancellation of Hims & Hers' weight-loss pill. The halt came after legal warnings from Novo and the FDA, highlighting Novo's attempt to protect its market share against compounded drug versions.

The pill, which utilized semaglutide, a key ingredient in Novo's products Wegovy and Ozempic, faced immediate opposition upon its introduction. Hims later announced the decision to abort the launch after engaging in constructive discussions with industry players and regulators.

Although this development signifies a win for Novo Nordisk in its ongoing battle against unauthorized GLP-1 compounds, the pharmaceutical giant continues to navigate intense competition and pricing issues in the evolving market landscape. The sector's dynamics could shift further with the entry of Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 pill.

