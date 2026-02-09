Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge on Japan's Political Upset and Tech Rebound

World shares advanced after Japan's governing party secured a supermajority, boosting investor confidence. Tokyo's Nikkei 225, US, and European indices surged, driven by tech stock recoveries. Prime Minister Takaichi's strong mandate supports market-friendly policies, reducing political uncertainty, which further buoyed Asia's stock markets.

Global stock markets experienced a surge as Japan's ruling party secured a significant victory in their parliamentary elections. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 leaped to record highs, gaining 5% after the Liberal Democratic Party secured over two-thirds of the seats, giving Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a solid mandate.

In early European trades, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 also saw gains, while Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher. Meanwhile, US futures rose following a rally on Friday driven by recovery in technology stocks. The S&P 500 had its best day since May, with the Dow Jones breaking 50,000 for the first time.

Investor confidence was further fueled by a reduction in political ambiguity, as Takaichi's government plans market-friendly policies. Across Asia, stocks rallied, with Seoul's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng posting significant gains, reflecting widespread optimism in the regional markets.

